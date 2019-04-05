Good day and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the latest Biafra news online for today, Friday, April 5th, 2019.

Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Said About Court Verdict On Adeleke

The Nigerian judiciary is representing the interest of the cabal running Aso Rock and not the common man, the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged.

This online news platform understands that the pro-Biafra group made the allegation in a reaction to a court ruling nullifying the candidacy of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun Governorship election.

According to a statement by IPOB, the Nigerian Judiciary has the most corrupt, injudicious and evil-minded judges and officials globally.

“The Nigerian judiciary which is often touted as the last hope of the common man has turned into a nightmare for those unjustly singled out by the state for persecution,” it noted.

“The judiciary in Nigeria represents the interest of the cabal running Aso Rock and not the common man.

“Some Judges now use courtrooms to complete illegal and dastardly assignments given to them by the presidency.

“How can one describe the court ruling on Adeleke in respect of Osun governorship election while when President Muhammadu Buhari has not tendered any West African Examination Council, WAEC, a certificate to date.”

This is as it revealed that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will on Saturday do a forensic analysis of the most corrupt, and evil judiciary in the world on Radio Biafra by 7 pm.

Biafra: Ex-Militants Drag Buhari To United Nations

Ex-Niger Delta militants have pleaded with the United Nations (UN) and the international community to compel the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to let the people of Biafra go.

Concise News understands that the ex-militants under the aegis of the Niger Delta Ken Saro Wiwa Adaka Boro Biafra Freedom Fighters made the call in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Wednesday.

According to the leader of the group, Jasper Emmanuel, “all ex-agitators and militants must come together to support and agitate for the actualisation of Biafra Republic as that would give the Niger Delta region the tonic for rapid socio-economic development which had eluded the region for decades.

Biafra: IPOB Clash With Police Over Burnt Anambra Station

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its members were not the ones that burnt an Anambra State Police station, Concise News understands.

This online news medium had reported that the Police on Monday paraded five suspected members of the pro-Biafra group over the burning of one of its stations in Ajali.

However, a statement by IPOB, Wednesday, dismissed the reports, wondering why the Police always linked IPOB which had remained a non-violent organisation, with criminal matters.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Ex-Partner Spits Fire, Gives IPOB Leader Warning

Clifford Iroanya, ex-partner of the leader of banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned against further damage on his image.

Concise News understands that this warning came following a confession by one of the pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu’s coordinators, Candy Stallworth, in the United States of America (USA), before Honorable Judge J. Scott Duncan of the Circuit Court.

It was gathered that Stallworth told the court that the IPOB leader fed her with fake information which she used against Clifford Iroanya.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Mocks Justice Binta Nyako

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Justice Binta Nyako is ignorant of Nigeria’s laws, Concise News reports.

This news online medium had understood that Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court on April 25, 2017, granted the IPOB leader bail after he had spent a year and seven months in detention.

Section 36 sub-section 12 of the Nigerian Constitution PROHIBITS trial and conviction of anybody in a Nigerian court of any offence not written down. Secession or self-determination is not written down as an offence in Nigeria. Binta Nyako is ignorant of the law. pic.twitter.com/0trDOoEOSH — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 2, 2019

The Nigerian government had arraigned the IPOB leader and three others on a four-count amended charge before Justice Nyako.

The bail, has, however, been revoked with Kanu still out of Nigeria following the Operation Python Dance in the South East.

