Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he will partner with the private sector to bring development to the people.

Concise News understands that Ganduje’s comment came on the heels of his re-election and issuance of a Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, “Our future lies in providing 21st-century knowledge and resources to our young people, so they can lead the development of a modern Kano State.

“Our government cannot do this alone. We will also unveil extensive plans and incentives for partners and private investors to come build the businesses in Kano.”

Ganduje needed a supplementary poll to grab a second term in office after seeing off stiff opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)‘s Abba Yusuf.