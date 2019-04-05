Juventus‘ Leonardo Bonucci “expressed himself badly” when he offered his opinion on the racist abuse directed at team-mate Moise Kean, according to their boss, Massimiliano Allegri.

Concise News reports that Bonucci said in a post-match interview that Kean should shoulder 50 per cent of the blame for the abuse which came his way during the Serie A match against Cagliari on Tuesday.

The Juventus defender has since claimed that he was “clearly misunderstood” and was “too hasty” in what he said after the match.

Allegri, who was also criticised for saying Kean should not have celebrated scoring against Cagliari in the manner he did, attempted to set the record straight.

“The form of racism must always be fought against and can never be justified, never ever,” Allegri says.

“I talked about the behaviour of the player, but I didn’t want to justify the behaviour of the public.

“What I said about Kean’s attitude is very different because sometimes he does things that he shouldn’t, like mocking opponents with a result, but all players must have a correct and respectful behaviour.

“Bonucci expressed himself badly but realised this and apologised.”

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who was racially abused during a Premier League game at Chelsea earlier this season and also while away on England duty, mocked Bonucci’s comments in a post on social media.

“The blame is 50-50 @bonuccileo19. All you can do now is laugh.” Sterling writes alongside a number of laughing and applause emojis.

Juventus’ Giorgio Chiellini led the player protests to referee Piero Giacomelli during the game and Cagliari captain Luca Ceppitelli appealed directly to the home fans behind the goal for the offensive chants to stop.

Kean’s team-mate Blaise Matuidi also appeared to gesture to Allegri that he should take his players off.

After the game, Kean posts a message on Instagram with a photo of his goal celebration and a caption which reads: “The best way to respond to racism #notoracism.”