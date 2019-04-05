Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp thinks his side have shown this term that they are a “proper force” with “a lot of power”.

Concise News reports that the Reds are one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with six matches remaining.

And Klopp has responded to recent praise from Pep Guardiola by agreeing that the Reds have been a genuine force this campaign.

“We have a really good team together, as a club,” says Klopp. “It’s a proper force, we have a lot of power in and around the club.

“Take all the dreams together and that can be real high energy, or create proper energy going forward.

“It took a while obviously until everybody thought it, but it’s obvious.

“We will probably qualify for the third time in a row for the Champions League, it’s been a while since that happened, we are fighting for the top spot in the league and we are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it’s obvious.”

Liverpool could return to top spot in the Premier League tonight as they travel to Southampton.

“We want to be a difficult opponent, for all the teams,” Klopp adds. “We can improve, oh yes, so much, of course, we can improve, we have to, but at the moment we put all our skills, all our potential, all our desire together and go for the next game.

“That’s what we’re doing at the moment. This year is to use what we have with 100% and that makes us a difficult opponent to play because we find different ways to win football games. We are always difficult to play.”