Imo Guber: Ihedioha Floors Opponent In Court

A suit filed by Senator Sam Anyanwu representing Imo East senatorial district, challenging the emergence of Imo state Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has been thrown out by a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri.

Anyanwu had approached the court seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha and rather be declared as the authentic winner of the primary election.

He alleged that Ihedioha had engaged in over voting, thuggery, which he claimed, swayed the polls in his (Ihedioha) favour.

Delivering judgement, Justice Tijani Ringin said the plaintiff did not convince the court on the prayers he sought for. He also said from the allegations of Anyanwu, the court could not establish the fact in his claims and therefore dismissed the suit for lack of proof.

It could be recalled that the Imo Governor-elect, at the primary election conducted in Owerri, pulled 1,723 votes to defeat his closest rival, Anyanwu, who gathered 1,282 votes.

While Anyanwu rejected the result of the primary election, five other aspirants, Senator Athan Achonu, Prof. Jude Njoku, Chukwuma, Ekomaru and George Ejike congratulated Ihedioha on his victory at the primary election and went ahead to join him in the campaigns.