Helen Paul Narrates How She Was Conceived

Nigerian stand-up comedian Helen Paul, who bagged her PhD in Theatre Arts on April 4th has revealed that she was conceived through rape.

The mother of Four got her Doctorate Degree from UNILAG even as she became the first comedian to bag such a degree.

In a post shared on her IG page this afternoon, Helen dedicated her degree to her mum and also revealed that she was conceived by an act of rape.

She wrote; ”I HELEN PAUL dedicate this to my mum, you gave birth to me out of rape, they told you i wouldn’t amount to anything

“I grew up hearing from family members; being called a “Bastard” and each time i asked you, you said (Olorun lon wo omo werey, Olorun ma wo e meaning God watches of the child of a mad person, he’d watch over you)

“Mummy i want to know i love you, i might not buy you Benz now because i don’t have a Pant yet but this certificate will amount to something great.

“They say Fame is nothing but Grace is everything and i pray for grace in everything i do

“I’m not a Cele member but Late Osofa gave me the name and everything Late Osofa said about Helen Paul is coming to pass

“I dedicate this to every mother, may God make you strong enough to survive and enjoy the fruit of your labour.”