Nigerian actress and film producer Funke Akindele has thrown a pool party for her husband JJC Skillz to celebrate his birthday at their mansion on Banana Island, Lagos.

Celebrating the multiple-talented JJC Skillz, the mother of twin babies also had all the praises in the world showered on her boo.

Many familiar faces from the Jenifa’s Diary series were present to celebrate the special occasion with the lovely couple.

Comedienne Lolo was also present to party hard with the couple and shared clips from the ceremony which undoubtedly was completely lit.

“My babygirl for life funke and I we dey the body,” Lolo said on her Instagram page.