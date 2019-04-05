Nigerian rapper, producer and songwriter JJC Skillz has celebrated his birthday with his celebrity wife Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa.

The Nollywood couple shared their pictures on social media to appreciate God for a brand new year.

Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page to say: “All glory to God for giving you the grace to witness another happy year on earth. Abdul Rasheed, May you live longer in good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name.

“Oluwa a da ile ati ona e si, o ni subu lagbara Olorun. Thank you for all the love and support. Our love will last forever in Jesus name. Happy birthday My King!! @jjcskillz AYO NI O!!!” she captioned the video”.

In her Jenifa voice, she says, “Fine boy!! Me love you forever! Ooya o ni ya wa lagbara Olorun.”