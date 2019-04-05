Fire Destroys Multiple Shops In Kano

No fewer than eight shops were destroyed in the early morning fire o Friday at Katsina Road, Muletara roundabout, in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, the state Fire Service has said.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the spokesman of the service, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, said that the fire started at 6. 15 a.m.

“We received a distress call at our station in Dawanua today (Friday) from one Aliyu Mansir at 6. 15 a.m that there was a fire at Muletara roundabout.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire truck to the scene at 6.58 a.m to bring the situation under control so as not to affect other shops,’’ he said.

He said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated.