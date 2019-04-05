The Federal Government has rescheduled the annual Abuja carnival to hold from 23rd to 25th of November 2019.

This was made known by the Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, Grace Gekpe, saying the postponement was to enable the ministry plan adequately for a robust event.

Gekpe expressed regret at the inconvenience caused by the postponement but assured the public of a robust carnival.

Like the popular Lagos and Calabar carnival, the Abuja carnival also draws participants from states across the country, as well as foreign tourists.