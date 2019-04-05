An NGO DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria says it will provide free surgeries and other medical services for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between April 5 and April 10.

Concise News reports that in a statement the not-for-profit organisation said a total of 170 American and Nigerian doctors would attend to patients.

Also, it said the outreach was in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) and others in medical/ophthalmological/dental/ surgical mission.

Ifueko M. Omoigui-Okauru, DAGOMO chief program officer and former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), said April 8 will be set aside for older persons, 60 years and above.

According to the statement, medical services will be made available at Jiwa, AMAC LGA and Tugan Kwasou, Bwari LGA from April 5 – 10 and surgical cases to be handled at the Kubwa General Hospital during the same period.

Omoigui stated that sickle cell experts were part of the medical team in Jiwa.

He promised that the team would address the Opioid use scourge in communities through an awareness conference on April 9, 2019, holding at Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 2.

Furthermore, she said there would be a training session on helping babies breath (HBB) for birth attendants, nurses, trainers, so that infant mortality rate can be reduced.

The NGO said a team of 70 medical professionals coming from the US from April 3 would be supported by a team of 100 Nigerian-based non-medical professionals.