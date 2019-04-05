Dubai Robbery: UAE Denies Visa Restrictions For Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates Thursday denied that it has suspended issuance of three-month tourist visa to Nigerian passport holders.

Press Statement In light of the press reports published today alleging that the UAE has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the UAE Embassy in Abuja announces that these news are inaccurate and stresses the importance of sourcing news from its official channel pic.twitter.com/Eu9UsNlIla — UAE Embassy in Nigeria (@UAEEmbassyNGR) April 4, 2019

“These news are inaccurate and stresses the importance of sourcing news from its official channel,” the UAE Embassy in Nigeria said on its Twitter handle. The same message was also shared on its Instagram page.

News on social media claimed that Nigerian passport holders were no longer eligible to “3 months UAE visa”. Instead, the visa will be restricted to just one month.

The news was given undue credence after it was shared by many Nigerian influencers.

The rumoured suspension was ignited by the arrest of five Nigerians for armed robbery in UAE’s third largest city Sharjah

Although Sharjah Police Department told a press conference on March 31 that the five persons who were alleged to have stolen Dh2.3 million from Al Ansari Exchange were “Africans nationals,” Khaleej Times said the persons were Nigerians.

According to the police, most of the stolen money has been recovered.