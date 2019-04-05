Popular and controversial Nigerian entertainer, Daddy Showkey has express great disappointment over the disposing of food seller produces by Edo State task force team.

The entertainer took to his Instagram handle to reprimands the action of the task force operatives stressing that in a country where he stressed that had ‘deficiency in employment’ and he went ahead to lay curses on them

Daddy Swokey said “See what task force in Edo did to a poor woman looking for what her family will eat, a food vendor in Ebiwe Edo state , pls I beg una make una help look for this”

In his video, Daddy Showkey called for support for small scale traders who are striving to meet the needs of their families.

