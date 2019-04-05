UK Pools draws, Pools results, Pools draws, week 39 pools results
United mauled Fulham 4-1 in the reverse fixture in December, 2018/SkySports

This post is a recap of the 2018 Week 39 UK football pool results and draws for all games, fixtures played for that weekend.

We have posted this to enable you to do a great forecast and also pick your likely sure draws for the Week 39 pool fixtures for 2019.

The Week 39 pool results for 2019 showed that there were four straight draws  – 2, 3, 4 and 5 – in the first division.

Week 39 Pool Results 2018

So, we have done a compilation of the Week 39 2018 UK football pool results to enable you to get your sure bankers, draws when pool results for this week come out.

WEEK 39 – UK 2017/2018, 07-Apr-2018
# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Arsenal (3) x (2) Southampton Home FT
2 Bournemouth (2) x (2) Crystal P. score draw FT
3 Brighton (1) x (1) Huddersfield score draw FT
4 Chelsea (1) x (1) West Ham score draw FT
5 Everton (0) x (0) Liverpool no score draw FT
6 Leicester (1) x (2) Newcastle Away FT
7 Man City (2) x (3) Man Utd. Away FT
8 Stoke (1) x (2) Tottenham Away FT
9 Watford (1) x (2) Burnley Away FT
10 West Brom (1) x (1) Swansea score draw FT
11 Birmingham (1) x (1) Burton A. score draw FT
12 Brentford (1) x (0) Ipswich Home FT
13 Cardiff (0) x (1) Wolves Away FT
14 Derby (3) x (0) Bolton Home FT
15 Hull (4) x (0) Q.P.R. Home FT
16 Leeds (1) x (1) Sunderland score draw FT
17 Middlesboro (2) x (0) Nott’m For. Home FT
18 Millwall (2) x (0) Bristol C. Home FT
19 Norwich (3) x (1) Aston V. Home FT
20 Reading (1) x (0) Preston Home FT
21 Sheff Wed. (0) x (1) Fulham Away FT
22 Wimbledon (1) x (1) Scunthorpe score draw FT
23 Blackburn (1) x (0) Southend Home FT
24 Blackpool (5) x (0) Bradford C. Home FT
25 Bristol R. (1) x (1) Charlton score draw FT
26 Gillingham (0) x (0) Doncaster no score draw FT
27 Northampton (V) x (V) Shrewsbury Void Void
28 Oxford Utd. (0) x (0) Oldham no score draw FT
29 Plymouth (2) x (1) Peterboro Home FT
30 Rochdale (3) x (3) Portsmouth score draw FT
31 Rotherham (3) x (2) Fleetwood Home FT
32 Walsall (1) x (0) Bury Home FT
33 Wigan (5) x (1) Milton K.D. Home FT
34 Barnet (1) x (0) Forest G. Home FT
35 Cambridge U. (2) x (3) Exeter Away FT
36 Cheltenham (3) x (0) Morecambe Home FT
37 Colchester (0) x (1) Accrington Away FT
38 Grimsby (1) x (0) Chesterfield Home FT
39 Lincoln (P) x (P) Wycombe score draw Panel
40 Mansfield (3) x (4) Crewe Away FT
41 Newport Co. (0) x (1) Stevenage Away FT
42 Notts Co. (2) x (1) Coventry Home FT
43 Port Vale (1) x (2) Crawley Away FT
44 Hamilton (1) x (2) Celtic Away FT
45 Hearts (2) x (0) Aberdeen Home FT
46 Partick (0) x (1) Kilmarnock Away FT
47 Rangers (3) x (0) Dundee Home FT
48 Ross County (1) x (1) Hibernian score draw FT
49 St Johnstone (0) x (0) Motherwell no score draw FT

