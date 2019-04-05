Arsenal FC have an interesting April with the Gunners beginning their fixtures with a battle at home to Newcastle United on the Monday, the 1st.

Concise News understands that Arsenal bashed Rennes 3-0 in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash.

Unai Emery’s Gunners had lost the first leg of the game 3-1 in France.

Arsenal FC: Gunners Begin April Fixtures With Struggling Newcastle

After the international break, Arsenal will start off their April Premier League fixtures with the Toons visiting the Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, April 7th, 2019, Arsenal will then take on Everton at the Goodson Park in one of the exciting fixtures for that week.

Arsenal: All Games, Matches For the Gunners

Below are the other fixtures for Arsenal in the Premier League, and Europa League:

Arsenal Vs Napoli

Date: Thursday, Apr 11 – 20:00

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Competition: Europa League

Watford Vs Arsenal

Date: Mon Apr 15 – 20:00

Venue: Vicarage Road

Competition: Premier League

Napoli Vs Arsenal

Date: Thu Apr 18 – 20:00

Venue: San Paolo

Competition: Premier League

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace

Date: Sun Apr 21 – 16:00

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Competition: Premier League

Wolves Vs Arsenal

Date: Wed Apr 24 – Time- 19:45

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Competition: Premier League

Leicester City Vs Arsenal

Date: Mon Apr 29 – 20:00

Venue: King Power Stadium

Competition: Premier League

Those are the Arsenal FC fixtures for the April 2019 both in the Premier League and the Europa League on this news platform.