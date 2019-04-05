College of Education Workers Bar Provost, Bursar From School Over Unpaid Salaries

Workers at the Tai Solarin College of Education TASCE, Omu-Ijebu, Ogun State, stopped its Provost, Dr Lukmon Kiladese and acting Bursar, Gbenga Olusanya from gaining entry into the school premises.

However, the provost in response to the workers action has vowed to resume five months after for ejecting him and the bursar from the college.

Concise News learnt that the college workers agitation was born out of their unpaid 30-month salaries.

However, the two senior management workers, who have not entered the college since the aggrieved workers ejected them last November, said they would seek police protection and resume work soon.

Kiladese threatened to take punitive action against the workers.

It was learnt that the workers under the aegis of the Coalition of TASCE Staff had reportedly told the two top management staff to relocate to the Governor’s Office , Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta and ensure they compelled Governor Ibikunle Amosun to pay their salaries.

The workers reportedly asked them not to come back to the school until all their outstanding salaries were paid.

But addressing newsmen on Thursday in Ijebu-Ode, Kiladese lamented that he had been barred from entering the school, adding that he had been operating from Oke-Mosan since November 2018.

This development, the provost said, had impacted negatively on administrative and academic activities in the school.

He said, “They (the workers) did not allow the bursar and me into the college, they are just taking the law into their own hands and at the appropriate time we will take decisive action.

“There is no effective teaching because we are not allowed to enter the college. So, we are running epileptic services; sometimes, I will be in Abeokuta at the Ministry of Education and they will bring files for me to sign.”

He, however, promised to put an end to the development.

He said, “We will sanction them. Any moment from now, we will take decisive action. I will get police protection and enter the school. Any moment from now there will be action from the management and the government.”

Kiladese explained that the union had been banned but the workers later came up with another group called COTAS, which he described as illegal.

Reacting, the Chairman of COTAS, Dr Daniel Aborisade, confirmed the allegations levelled against them by the provost.

Aborisade said they ejected the provost and the acting Bursar last November when it was discovered that Amosun was not doing anything about their demands.

The union leader said, “We thought not allowing him to enter the college was the best because the governor appointed him and definitely the governor should be able to answer him. What we are saying is that he must not come to the college until our money is paid.”