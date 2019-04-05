A gender activist Uju Obuekwe has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to include more women in his cabinet for equity and gender balancing.

Obuekwe, who is also a business strategist, made the call while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The gender activist urged the President and the incoming state governors to appoint a significant number of women into key positions in their administrations.

According to her, women are better suited to drive the change and vision of the government at the national and the states level.

“The new administration has to be sensitive to this issue because Nigeria’s population is 50 per cent women, which means that qualified women need to be brought into the mainstream for them to unleash their potential,” she said.

“We need to see that women are given strategic roles in the new administration to get them more involved in the administration of this country.”