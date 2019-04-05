The common practice of brushing teeth while leaving out the tongue amounts to a wasted effort at keeping the mouth clean, a medical expert has said.

Dr Roland Aigbovo, who is the President, Association of Resident Doctors, FCT chapter, says the tongue contains more bacteria.

Emphasising on significance of oral hygiene, the doctor said a holistic care of the oral cavity was imperative for oral health.

“If you brush your teeth every day and you do not brush your tongue, there is a high chance of having bad breath,” he told NAN.

”This is because the tongue is also holding a lot of bacteria that cause those odour to emit from the mouth.”

The medical practitioner said the mouth was the only door to the body and hence what comes out of it tells a lot about the person.

According to him, there are many diseases associated with oral health that pave way for mouth odour, which must be taken care of.

He called on parents to inculcate the habit of oral hygiene in their children.