The Nigerian judiciary is representing the interest of the cabal running Aso Rock and not the common man, the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged.

This online news platform understands that the pro-Biafra group made the allegation in a reaction to a court ruling nullifying the candidacy of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun Governorship election.

According to a statement by IPOB, the Nigerian Judiciary has the most corrupt, injudicious and evil-minded judges and officials globally.

“The Nigerian judiciary which is often touted as the last hope of the common man has turned into a nightmare for those unjustly singled out by the state for persecution,” it noted.

“The judiciary in Nigeria represents the interest of the cabal running Aso Rock and not the common man.

“Some Judges now use courtrooms to complete illegal and dastardly assignments given to them by the presidency.

“How can one describe the court ruling on Adeleke in respect of Osun governorship election while when President Muhammadu Buhari has not tendered any West African Examination Council, WAEC, a certificate to date.”

This is as it revealed that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will on Saturday do a forensic analysis of the most corrupt, and evil judiciary in the world on Radio Biafra by 7 pm.