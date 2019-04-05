Nigerian actress and presenter Belinda Effah has played the character of a Northern woman in an upcoming movie titled ‘Haram’.

The 29-year-old Effah will be playing the role of Hauwa in the movie that is currently being shot in different parts of Lagos, Nigeria.

The actress, who disclosed this on her Instagram page, said she would be playing a lead role, allowing her speak a little Hausa language.

She wrote: “1/1 #Please Show Me Some Love Don Allah . . On set of #HaramTheMovie . . Directed by Andy Boyo . . Being HAUWA – Quite Challenging- Nagode Allah.”

Other notable actors in the film are Segun Arinze, Ayo Mogaji, Kalu Ikeagwu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Eddie Watson, Ashley Blessing, Amina Ndim, Merrit Okonta, Monica Friday and Abubakar Yakubu.

The movie was directed by Andy Boyo and produced by Ashley Blessing.

Effah made her first television debut in the 2005 TV series Shallow Waters, later featured in reality show Next Movie Star, where she finished fifth, and was never evicted from the house.

The actress was also a presenter for Sound City, but later left to start her own TV show Lunch Break with Belinda.

She is a recipient of several awards including Most Promising Act of the Year award at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards, Golden Icon Academy Awards.