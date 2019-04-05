Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona head into the top-of-the-table clash eight points clear of Atletico Madrid and can take a huge step towards the La Liga title with a win.

Concise News reports that, however, the Catalan giants will also have one eye on the Champions League clash with English Premier League side Manchester United next Wednesday; so team selection will be key.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are both fit to feature from the off if Barca go on the offensive, although Ousmane Dembele remains a doubt.

The French winger is still recovering from a hamstring issue and may be rested in order to be ready for the trip to Old Trafford.

Dembele’s recovery has reportedly been slower than expected, although he has returned to training.

Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal is suspended after accumulating 10 yellow cards this season.

Rafinha is also out while Jasper Cillessen is a doubt but neither are expected to feature anyway.

Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are in competition to feature alongside Gerard Pique while Sergi Roberto should be preferred to Nelson Semedo.

Jordi Alba will line up at left-back while Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield.

Ivan Rakitic and Arthur will also get the nod if Valverde fields his first-team stars.

In attack, Philippe Coutinho should start on the left in support of Messi and Suarez.

For Diego Simeone’s Atletico, Chelsea loanee, Alvaro Morata is a major doubt to face Barcelona after spraining his ankle against Girona, while Diego Costa is struggling with a hamstring tear.

Thomas Lemar is expected to miss another fortnight as the result of a thigh injury and the Bayern Munich-bound Lucas Hernandez will not play again this season.

Barcelona predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid – La Liga

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Coutinho, Suarez

Atletico predicted line-up vs Barcelona – La Liga

Atletico XI: Oblak, Arias, Gimenez, Godin, Juanfran, Rodri, Koke, Thomas, Niguez, Griezmann, Kalinic