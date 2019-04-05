The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has said the country is building a deep-sea port and also considering two additional facilities to ease congestion at Apapa seaports.

Concise News understands that Apapa seaports handle 80 per cent of all shipping traffic in the West African nation.

However, Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, has told Bloomberg that a new facility is already under construction in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos via a public-private partnership.

Also, Hadiza noted that another facility may be erected in the Badagry area of the city, close to the border with the Benin Republic.

This is as she said a third project, the Ibom seaport, is under consideration in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The Nigerian government had in the past year, invested in developing the eastern ports of Warri, Calabar, Onne and Port Harcourt, whose river channels are too narrow to accommodate large vessels, making shipping firms to take their vessels to Lagos.