Amnesty International has condemned the execution of a Nigerian woman, Kudirat Afolabi, by Saudi Arabia government.

Concise News reports that the woman was executed along with two Pakistani men and a Yemeni man in Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, on Monday for alleged drug trafficking

It was gathered that a total of 53 people have been executed in the kingdom so far this year.

The human rights group in a statement via twitter noted that since 2014, 8 Nigerians have been executed including 7men and 1 woman.

According to Amnesty International, the highest number of execution was recorded in 2018 with the execution of 5 Nigerians.

Amnesty International urged the Saudi Arabian government to put an end to the act of violence.

We condemn the execution of the Nigerian woman by the Saudi Arabia government. Since 2014, 8 Nigerians have been executed, 7 men, 1 woman, highest being 2018, with the execution of 5 Nigerians. The Saudi Arabian government must put an end to this act of violence #EndDeathPenalty — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 4, 2019

In a similar vein, Amnesty International has said that the Nigerian Justice system has failed to curb the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

The rights agency made the assertion in reaction to the violent invasion of Itu Agun community, Amuwo Odofin Lagos by SARS where many were reportedly shot and wounded.