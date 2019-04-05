The kidnappers who abducted Sheikh Ahmad Sulaiman, a famous Islamic scholar and supporter of https://www.concisenews.global/tag/BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari, have been arrested.

Concise News understands that the leader of the gang, Lawal Ibrahim and his men who kidnapped Sulaiman and other clerics in Katsina State, was arrested by security operatives while trying to flee their den.

According to the leader of the gang, some members of the terror group brutally attacked and killed one another after releasing the popular Quranic reciter and other Islamic clerics.

PRNigeria quoted Ibrahim, a middle-aged man and another accomplice who gave his name as Isiyah, to have said ten of them abducted the Islamic scholar who supported and offered prayers at political rallies for the re-election bid of Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

He added that he never met or physically saw one Alhaji Dogo Nalade who he claimed was their ringleader but said Nalade always communicate with them via phone from an unrevealed hideout.

“Mallam’s release is somehow mysterious. This is because despite our unyielding resolve to collect ransom from his people and well-wishers, we later decided to allow him go,” he said.

“However, a violent fight broke out between members of our gang. Two gang members were initially killed in the forest by some of our colleagues.

“Though, the two of us that were arrested luckily fled the forest to avoid been killed, seven other kidnappers among us were shot and killed by our aggrieved members.”

Sheikh Sulaiman and others regained freedom from their abductors on March 27, 2019, after two weeks in the kidnappers’ den.