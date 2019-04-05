The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be ready for the 2019 World Cup in France, the team’s Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, has assured.

This news medium understands that the Super Falcons were paired in Group A of the competition alongside France, Norway and Korea Rep. and are currently in Spain training ahead of the fiesta in the summer.

Speaking to Brila FM, Dennerby expressed confidence that with the quality of games played thus far by the side, they will do well at the football showpiece.

“So far we’ve played 6 friendly games we lost three and won three and I think that is normal for this time of the year, because the domestic league is not running and the leagues in Europe; where most of the players are were not running either, so it’s a preseason you can say,” he noted.

“So I know after a couple of months of training and they start playing important games in the league the players will also improve, and when the players, individually, improve the team also improves.”

He added: “I hope we reach our maximum when it’s time to play the first game against Normal, June 8, but I’m sure that the best performance this year we’ll have in the summer.”