Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, after he was found guilty of “killing Kolade Johnson,” has been sacked by the Nigerian police.

Johnson was hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police,

Spokesman for the police in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Bala Elkana, disclosed the sacking of the inspector on Thursday.

Concise News understands that Johnson was watching a football match on Sunday, March 31, when SACS operatives stormed Olu Aboderin Street in the Onipetesi area of Lagos to arrest a man, identified simply as Ismail.

When one of the SACS personnel allegedly shot in the air to disperse the crowd, a bullet hit Kolade where he stood.

Following the incident, Olalekan and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the killing of Johnson.

Police said the suspects were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command.

The two officers were said to have been tried on three counts bordering on discreditable conduct, unlawful exercise of authority, as well as action contrary to the Police Act and Regulations.

Olalekan was found guilty of discreditable conduct by “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” among other offences.

The Adjudicating Officer, Indyar Apev, ruled that Olalekan be dismissed from service.

But the command said there was no evidence linking Sergeant Orji to the shooting and was therefore discharged and acquitted.