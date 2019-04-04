The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated its candidate in the Rivers State governorship election, Nyesom Wike, on his re-election.

Concise News reports that Governor Wike was on Wednesday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The State Returning Officer, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Professor Teddy Addia, while announcing the result of the election, said Wike polled 886,264 against his closest rival Awara Biokpomabo of AAC’s polled 173,859.

Reacting, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan congratulated Wike on his victory.

In his official Twitter handle, Ologbondiyan wrote: “#RiversDecides2019 Breaking News! The Governor of Rivers State and Candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig in the Rivers State Gubernatorial Election, @GovWike has been declared winner of the Election by @inecnigeria.

“Congratulations!”