Victor AD Shares Inspiring Story Of Sleeping Under Bridge

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, popularly known as Victor AD, has narrated the hardship he suffered when he first came into Lagos.

The singer said he came into Lagos in search of greener pastures.

The “Wetin We Gain” crooner thereefore, advised his followers to keep working hard and hope the that the hardwork will pay off.

He wrote, “I remember watching movies of people who made it in less than 3hrs. I been feel say if my own long well well e no go pass 24hrs! So I took my bag and I came to Lagos and ended up under Obalende Bridge for 3days.

“I never knew that those stories where summarized to motivate us, Bros! it may take you more than 30yrs to achieve what you saw in that movie but don’t ever think of giving up #prayforgracemagee”