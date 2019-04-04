Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid Reach Verbal Agreement With Rabiot

Reigning European Champions, Real Madrid are already working on potential additions for next season and they appear to have struck a deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Concise News reports that the 24-year-old would join on a free as his contract with the Parisians ends on June 30.

In fact, Los Blancos have already reached a verbal agreement with Rabiot, according to Canal+ France.

The Frenchman has been clear that he does not want to stay at PSG and has refused to repair his relationship with the club, whilst he is currently facing disciplinary action from the Ligue 1 side for going nightclubbing on the night they were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United.

Rabiot has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides and seemed set to move to Barcelona, but the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax has put the brakes on any potential move as the Blaugrana no longer needed to strengthen in midfield.