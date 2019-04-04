Switzerland authorities have commenced legal action against the Nigerian government for detaining a Swiss-flagged oil tanker since last year January.

Various online maritime websites revealed that the San Padre Pio and four of its original 16 crew members, all of whom are Ukrainian nationals, had since remained under Nigerian government custody in the Bay of Biafra for allegedly smuggling diesel and illegal entry into the nation’s territorial waters.

The Swiss Foreign Minister, in a statement, disclosed that 12 other crew members were released after a month and a half, but four crew members have remained in the country reportedly enduring “difficult” living conditions.

The decision to file the case with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea was made after several diplomatic efforts by the Swiss government failed to ensure the freedom of the vessel and its remaining crew.