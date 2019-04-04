The Switzerland Authorities have commenced legal action against the Nigerian government for detaining a Swiss-flagged oil tanker since last year January.

Concise News learned that various online maritime websites revealed that the San Padre Pio and four of its original 16 crewmembers, all of whom are Ukrainian nationals, had since remained under Nigerian government custody in the Bay of Biafra for allegedly smuggling diesel and illegal entry into the nation’s territorial waters.

The Swiss Foreign Minister in a statement disclosed that 12 other crewmembers were released a month and a half following their seizure by Nigerian authorities. However, the four crewmembers who remained in the country had been reportedly enduring “difficult” living conditions.

The decision to file the case with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea was made after several diplomatic efforts by the Swiss government failed to ensure the freedom of the vessel and its remaining crew.