No fewer than five people have allegedly been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

A community leader in the council area, Anawah Joseph, disclosed that the suspected herdsmen invaded Mondo village, Ukanberagya Gambatiev Council ward of Logo LGA about 11 pm.

Joseph said five people were reportedly killed and many others are missing, while the community had been abandoned.

Concise News understands that the community claimed that the invading herdsmen killed a family of five.

He said, “The attackers were herdsmen, they stormed Mondo village around 11 pm when everyone had gone to sleep and attacked the villagers.

“An entire family was wiped out while several people are still missing, everyone has left the village.”

The council chairman, Richard Nyajo who confirmed the attack and killing revealed that he had reported the incident to the Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Adeyemi Yekini.

The Force Commander, Yekini also confirmed the attack, he revealed that the attack was a fallout of the Tiv/Jukun crisis of Tuesday.

“The affected village in Logo is close to the area where Jukun/Tiv crisis occurred yesterday.

“My officers visited the village and confirmed that the incident was a spillover attack from the Tiv/Jukun of Kente following the outbreak of inter-communal clashes yesterday between the Tiv/Jukun,” He added.