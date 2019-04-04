STRANGE! As 9-Year-Old Boy Marries 6-Year-Old Girl

A nine-year-old Primary Four pupil at Buyende Light Primary School and a six-year-old girl were given a ‘matrimonial hut’ to live in as a couple in Uganda.

Concise News understands that the nine-year-old boy married his six-year-old lover of five years in a traditional wedding.

According to reports, the two started dating when the boy was three years old while the girl was three months old after they were allegedly born with ‘two teeth’

The boy’s father revealed the reasons his son is getting married to the six-year-old girl, he said; “My son was born with two teeth and his wife was also born with two teeth. His birth came with overwhelming blessings and his name should unite both Baganda and Basoga [tribes],” said the boy’s father.

Also, the girl’s mother said the young bride started speaking immediately she was given birth to.

Present at the wedding the boy’s teacher who described the groom as a disciplined boy in school.

“I think this is the Kintu our forefathers talked about (in ancestral history). This one advises me despite being his teacher,’’ said the teacher.

It is reported that it was not a normal wedding ceremony, as the ‘couple’ sat adjacent to two three-feet long snakes which elders said are meant to protect them.

The police in Uganda are investigating the incidence, which goes against the law of the land where marriage can only happen between people aged 18 and above.

“Any acts of marriage must be between people who are 18 years old and above. Below that, you cannot marry. We want to find out the real facts of what it is all about,” said Busoga North Regional police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha.

“She started speaking immediately after birth! When I went into labour, I asked what baby it was and I was told it was a girl. However, the midwife stunned me when she said my baby had been born with two teeth and nearly dropped her,” said the mother to the girl.

See more photos below;