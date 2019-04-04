The title pressure has been switched back to Liverpool as they travel to face Southampton in a Friday night fixture at St Mary’s Stadium. Concise News gives you the team news and likely line-up of the two teams.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side and defending champions Manchester City have continued their game of leapfrog over recent days, with the latter following their convenient win at Fulham with another straightforward defeat of Cardiff to reclaim top spot.

Liverpool had briefly returned to the summit as a comical last-gasp own goal handed them all three points at home to Tottenham last weekend and they will jump back above their rivals – who are in FA Cup semi-final action on Saturday – with another win on the south coast of England.

Meanwhile, 16th-place Southampton are currently five points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand over Cardiff in 18th after a run of three wins in four matches against Fulham, Tottenham and Brighton.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg notched the only goal of the game at the Amex last time out as the Saints moved level on points with their hosts.

Southampton vs Liverpool team news and predicted line-ups

Southampton striker Shane Long remains a slight doubt with a groin problem, while Danny Ings – who only returned from a long lay-off at Brighton – is ineligible to face the club he is on loan from.

Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Jannik Vestergaard (groin) remain sidelined.

Southampton XI: Gunn, Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Austin

Liverpool have been handed a sizable boost with the news that Virgil van Dijk will be fit to play on the night.

The Dutch centre-back – who is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs in the world at the moment – was spotted limping and had an ice pack strapped to his ankle after receiving a kick against Spurs, but Klopp reveals at his pre-match press conference that he had trained as normal this week.

Liverpool’s injury list has cleared, with only Joe Gomez (ankle) and long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still missing.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Mane, Firmino