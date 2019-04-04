Snapchat Unveils Multi-Player Gaming Platform

One of the leading messaging app for smartphone users, Snapchat on launched new features including an integrated gaming platform, an expansion of its original series and new partnerships with developers.

The Messaging app that is widely popular among younger users has struggled to turn a profit since its creation in 2011.

Director of product, Will Wu while unveiling the ‘snap games’ a new features on the app said; “Friendship is more than just the things you chat about,”

The Snap Games was launched at a Partner Summit in Los Angeles to highlight the new features for creators and app developers.

Concise News earlier reported that Snap Inc will launch its gaming platform for developers.

He added; “Friendship is also about the experience you have together.”

The six made-for-Snapchat games, including “Bitmoji Party,” “Alphabear Hustle” and “Zombie Rescue Squad,” will be part of a global gaming industry that saw $77 billion in revenue last year, Wu said.

“We wanted to build something that makes us feel like we’re playing a board game with family over a long holiday weekend, something that makes us feel like we’re sitting with friends, controllers in hand,” he said. “Unfortunately, these games are hard to find on mobile (…) it’s hard to get everybody to install the same game, and it’s hard to chat.”

The six games will be directly accessible from Snapchat’s popular messaging feature Chat, offering users the possibility to play while at the same time exchanging messages.

“Bitmoji Party,” developed by Snapchat parent Snap and inspired by Nintendo’s “Wii Party,” for example features players, brought to life with 3D Bitmojis, as they compete across four fast-paced mini-games.

“You can launch Bitmoji Party right from the chat bar, allowing you and your friends to instantly play together, no install required,” Wu said.

“Alphabear Hustle” is described as a fast-paced word game in which players work together to spell words, collect cute bears and build their own personal bear village.

“Zombie Rescue Squad” deals with a zombie apocalypse that calls on players to “rescue survivors from the hungry hordes and gather as many supplies as you can.

“But if you miss the helicopter to safety, you’ll be left behind!”

Outside developer partners of these games will be able to earn money through video advertising.