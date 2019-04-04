Senate Presidency: Group Storms NASS, Asks Goje To Run For Position

The Amalgamated Youths from the North-East have called on Senator Danjuma Goje to publicly declare his intention to run for the 9th Senate Presidency.

Led by one Bello Ambo from Bauchi state, the group thronged the entrance of the National Assembly with banners carrying different inscriptions asking Goje to declare for the position.

Concise News learned that they chanted songs, insisting that the lawmaker made his intention known as soon as possible.

In his chat with journalists, Ambo said neither the endorsement of Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe) by the National leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), nor expression of interest by Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) should prevent Goje from declaring his interest.

“The Position of Senate President requires administrative and parliamentary knowledge which Goje possesses,” he said.

He further said: “Our party, APC is a party of the people and for us, Sen. Danjuma Goje, is the right man for the job. He has the required experience as a tested administrator and high ranking lawmaker.

“He is a man of the people and a senator who has what it takes to carry others across party lines along.

“He is a party man to the core and he fits perfectly into the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.”