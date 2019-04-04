Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike on his re-election.

Concise News reports that Okowa’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, on Wednesday in Asaba.

He says indeed, in a true democracy, power belonged to the people.

“Although the Rivers State Governorship Election took a long and difficult time, in the end, the will of the people prevailed.

“I must thank the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for doing the right thing in ensuring that the true results that emanated from the units were duly collated,” Okowa says.

He commends Rivers people for unflinching loyalty and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and assures them that Wike would deliver more projects for them in his second tenure.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and colleague, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on his well-deserved victory in the just-concluded Rivers Governorship Election.

“I also congratulate our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers and all our teeming supporters nationwide, for this well-deserved victory.

“From the margin of victory, it is safe to say that power indeed belongs to the people and they decide whom to freely give it to,” he says.