The President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Bukola Saraki on Thursday, congratulated the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike on his victory in the March 9 gubernatorial election, declaring it as a decisive mandate.

Saraki, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Wike’s victory as decisive despite the desperate antics of some opposition forces in the state.

The Senate President also added that the Governor’s victory was proof to his eagerness to develop Rivers State for his people.

The statement read: “Congratulations, Governor Nyesom Wike, on your decisive victory in the Rivers State Gubernatorial election. As you prepare to begin your next term at the helm of your state’s affairs, I wish you and the great people of Rivers State great success and many more achievements in the years to come.

“As a committed and resilient leader who has constantly demonstrated your commitment to the development of your state, in particular, and Nigeria as a whole, the new decisive mandate that your people have entrusted in you is not surprising to anyone.

“In this regard, as you prepare to embark on the new mandate that the great people of Rivers State have entrusted in you and our great party, PDP, I wish you the utmost grace and wisdom of the Almighty for the task ahead,” Saraki added.