Senate President Bukola Bukola Saraki on Thursday congratulated Nyesom Wike on his re-election as governor of Rivers state in the March 9 election, declaring it as a decisive mandate.

Saraki, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, added that the Wike’s win was proof to his eagerness to develop Rivers State.

The statement read: “Congratulations, Governor Nyesom Wike, on your decisive victory in the Rivers State Gubernatorial election. As you prepare to begin your next term at the helm of your state’s affairs, I wish you and the great people of Rivers State great success and many more achievements in the years to come.

“As a committed and resilient leader who has constantly demonstrated your commitment to the development of your state, in particular, and Nigeria as a whole, the new decisive mandate that your people have entrusted in you is not surprising to anyone.

“In this regard, as you prepare to embark on the new mandate that the great people of Rivers State have entrusted in you and our great party, PDP, I wish you the utmost grace and wisdom of the Almighty for the task ahead.”