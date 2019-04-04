Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa has described Nyesom Wike’s re-election during the Rivers State governorship poll as “well-deserved.

Concise News understands that Wike was on Wednesday declared as the winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wike polled 886,264 votes to defeat his closest rival Biokpomabo Awara of the African Action Congress (AAC) who polled 173,859.

While reacting to the win in a statement, Okowa commended INEC for respecting the wish of the Rivers State people.

“Although the Rivers State Governorship Election took a long and tortuous time, at the end the will of the people prevailed and I must thank the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for doing the right thing in ensuring that the true results that emanated from the units were duly collated,” the former Senator noted.

“I commend the people of Rivers State for their unflinching loyalty and support for the PDP assuring that Governor Wike will deliver more projects for the people in his second tenure.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and colleague, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on his well-deserved victory in the just concluded Rivers State Governorship Election.

“I also congratulate our great party the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Rivers State and all our teeming supporters nationwide for this well deserved victory.

“From the margin of victory it is safe to say that power indeed belongs to the people and they decide whom to freely give it to.”