The Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayos, has mocked the opposition party over Nyesom Wike’s re-election as the Governor of Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Cpommission (INEC) declared Wike the winner of the March 9 election in the oil-rich state after the completion of collation of results on Wednesday.

Fayose reacted through a post on his Twitter handle, describing the PDP candidate’s victory as a historic one.

According to him, Wike’s victory showed that Nigerians were capable of defeating ‘tyranny’ frightening democracy in the face of death.

“I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the entire people of Rivers state for this sweet and historic victory over those forces of evil who for their own selfish reasons turned the state to a killing field,” he wrote.

“That the people of Rivers State stood by Governor Wike and the PDP even in the face of death is a sign that Nigerians are capable of defeating tyranny and this will just be the beginning of more victories over the forces threatening the survival of democracy in our country.”