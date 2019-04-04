Reps Summons CBN Governor Over N33bn Pension Deductions

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has asked the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to appear before it over alleged discrepancies in the remittance of N33 billion pension deductions by National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Concise News understands that the federal lawmakers tied to a Ad hoc Committee invited the head of the nation’s apex bank on Thursday.

It was learned that the nation’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris, was also asked to appear alongside Emefiele.

They are to appear before the committee investigating the Activities of (PenCom) and its Administrators on Tuesday, April 9.

Johnson Agbonayinma (APC-Edo), the Chairman of the committee, gave the directive at a public hearing in Abuja.

According to him, the invitation was necessary to clarify noticeable discrepancies in the pension deductions claimed to have remitted by Aisha Dahir-Umar, Acting Director-General of PenCom.

”This ad hoc committee invites the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) to appear before it on Tuesday, April 9, to clarify issues surrounding the money claimed to have been remitted by PenCom,” he said.