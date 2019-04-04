The Presidency said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari had yet to sign the National Minimum Wage Bill just passed by the National Assembly into law on the grounds that there were operational procedures to be followed.

Concise News understands that last week, there were social media reports, claiming that Buhari had assented to the bill.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, dismissed the reports.

He said that signing of bills was not done in secrecy, as the President would normally communicate his decision to Nigerians publicly.

However, he confirmed that the bill, which captured N30,000 as the new national minimum wage, had been transmitted to Buhari by the National Assembly.

Enang told The Punch that, “The bill has been transmitted to Mr President; that I can confirm.

“Right now, the bill is undergoing standard presidential, operational procedures in respect of bills.

“We are within time. At the appropriate time, Mr President will take a decision and make it public.

“Therefore, the report that Mr President has already signed the bill is not correct.”