PDP Warns Kogi Assembly Against Plans To Oust Kogi Chief Judge

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday cautioned members of the Kogi State House of Assembly not to join in what they described as odious conspiracy to forcefully remove the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

The party said it is common knowledge that there is no provision in the constitution that empowers the state legislature to superintend over the judiciary or direct the powers and functions of the National Judicial Council (NJC) on issues pertaining to judges, let alone a state Chief Judge.

According to the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the recommendation of the Kogi State House of Assembly for the removal of the State Chief Judge is a “misdirected shadowboxing, which not only exposes the state legislature to public ridicule but also reinforces impressions and allegations in the public space that it has been compromised to execute ignoble schemes of the state executive.”

Ologbondiyan in a statement added “This development is not healthy for the image of the legislators in the state and could lead to their recall by their constituents.

“The powers and functions of the state legislature vis-a-vis those of the judiciary are well carved out in our laws and should be respected at all times. The ostensibly induced action of the Kogi state legislature is, therefore, a direct affront to our constitution and invitation to anarchy.

“The Kogi lawmakers should note that they were elected to uphold good governance and rule of law for the benefit and welfare of the people of Kogi state, and not as instruments of witch-hunt and intimidation in the hands of an anti-people, repressive, incompetent and grossly corrupt administration, which has no regard for the law and the will of the people.

“Moreover, the lawmakers should note that in ditching the constitutional provision of separation of powers and joining in assaulting the independence and sanctity of the judiciary, they are also setting their parliament on the path of self-destruct and complete annexation by the executive.

“The party, therefore, charges the members of the Kogi State House of Assembly to immediately retrace their steps and ensure that as lawmakers, they are not found on the wrong side of the law,” the party noted.