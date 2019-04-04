Nipsey Hussle: Suspected Killer, Eric Holder Arrested

29-year-old Eric Holder, suspected killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead outside his clothing store on Sunday has been arrested by the police.

Los Angeles police in a statement on Tuesday said that he was taken into custody after a witness spotted him in Bellflower area of the state about 20 miles from the shooting scene.

The statement read, “Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody.

“Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ.”

Also, Lauren London, the rapper’s longtime girlfriend and mother of one broke her silence on Tuesday in an Instagram post about his death.

She wrote, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

The duo began dating back in 2013. Three years later, London gave birth to their son, Kross Asghedom.