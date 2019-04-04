The Federal Government has come under heavy criticism for releasing the names of five Nigerians arrested for alleged robbery in Dubai, UAE, with the intention of “stereotyping an ethnic group.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, on Wednesday released the names of the Nigerians who were accused of robbing a Bureau De Change to the tune of Dh 2.3 million Dinars in Sharjah Area of Dubai.

The presidential aide, in a statement by her assistant, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the names of the suspects as “Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi, Chile Micah Ndunagu.”

Dabiri-Erewa described the alleged action of the suspects as “despicable and shameful.”

She lamented that the suspects went to a foreign land to disgrace the country.

“We need to tell our brothers behaving badly to behave. Let’s get the names of those involved to name and shame them. One bad apple cannot be allowed to spoil the whole bunch,” she noted.

The presidential aide, however, came under the hammer of some Nigerians who hold the view that she released the suspects’ names with the intention to stereotype the Igbo nation as criminals.

However, there are others who defended her action of “naming and shaming” as necessary deterrent to criminality.

Here are some of the reactions of Nigerians to the release of the alleged robbers identities:

Abike Dabiri – Erewe is an ethnic irridientist. She is a scum who cannot hide her disdain for the Igbo. To me she acted like a pig and one smelly daughter of whore. Why single out the Igbo boys for naming but failed to name their Saudi Arabia counterparts? — Ugochukwu Johnson (@Ugochukwuuwaeke) April 3, 2019

Abike Dabiri is a shame to Nigeria, guys she's just a face to the extent at which our country has been divided along ethnic lines under this administration. Abike Dabiri is a poisonous fruit from a poisonous administration. #AtikuIsComing — Presidont Atiku (@atiku___) April 3, 2019

Why didn't that tribal bigot( Abike Dabiri) list the names of those convicted and executed in Saudi Arabia like she hurriedly and shameful did with the Dubai robbery?. Is it becos they are igbos?

What was her aim of publishing their names in d first place? — Dr Henry (@DrHenry93426741) April 4, 2019

God bless you for this thread Adewunmi.

Instead of Abike Dabiri to do her job, she’s tweeting nonsense about one bad apple spoiling the bunch.

If a Nigerian citizen commits a crime abroad, investigate and let the law prevail. Don’t start acting like a toothless bulldog. https://t.co/pQTmLbQFcW — A (@Adacampbell) April 3, 2019

Yoruba woman executed in Saudi Arabia…Abike Dabiri no name.

3 Kwara pilgrims in Mecca custody for drugs … No names

20 Nigerians on death row in Mecca.

Nigerian kills British soldier.

2 Nigerian brothers in Smollett case. 5 robbers in UAE…Abike these other ones are Igbo — Open Conscience (@conscience_open) April 3, 2019

Nigerian woman executed in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said execution of a Nigerian woman by Saudi Arabia Government over drug-related matters was pathetic and tragic. — Tolu Meduna (@Mz_Tolumeduna) April 3, 2019

Abike Dabiri fraudulently refused to mention d name of d woman beheaded in Saudi Arabia.😁 I'm sure she's from Ogwa in Imo State, that's why — Frank Opara (@fopara03) April 3, 2019