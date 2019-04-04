Five Nigerians Held For Robbing Bureau de Change In UAE (Video)
The Federal Government has come under heavy criticism for releasing the names of five Nigerians arrested for alleged robbery in Dubai, UAE, with the intention of “stereotyping an ethnic group.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, on Wednesday released the names of the Nigerians who were accused of robbing a Bureau De Change to the tune of Dh 2.3 million Dinars in Sharjah Area of Dubai.

The presidential aide, in a statement by her assistant, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the names of the suspects as “Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi, Chile Micah Ndunagu.”

Dabiri-Erewa described the alleged action of the suspects as “despicable and shameful.”

She lamented that the suspects went to a foreign land to disgrace the country.

“We need to tell our brothers behaving badly to behave. Let’s get the names of those involved to name and shame them. One bad apple cannot be allowed to spoil the whole bunch,” she noted.

The presidential aide, however, came under the hammer of some Nigerians who hold the view that she released the suspects’ names with the intention to stereotype the Igbo nation as criminals.

However, there are others who defended her action of “naming and shaming” as necessary deterrent to criminality.

Here are some of the reactions of Nigerians to the release of the alleged robbers identities:

