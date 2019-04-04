

Good morning Nigeria and the rest of the world. Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, April 4th, 2019.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday dedicated his victory to God and the good people of the state for standing by the PDP despite the illegal actions of the enemies of democracy. Speaking after he was declared duly re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike noted that he was overwhelmed by the total support and love they displayed during and after the general elections.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has told Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that Nigeria needs men like him who can remain firm, unbowed and resolute in the face of trying times. Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Friday morning declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Rivers State governorship election. Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the recently concluded election, said the former ruling party, “is blessed to have men like Wike as its member.”

The National Judicial Council (NJC) says it has reached decisions on the petitions written against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad. The NJC, based on the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers. Concise News understands that the Council has communicated its decisions to President Muhammadu Buhari for action.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it is not planning to increase the pump price of petrol from N133.28 per litre. Concise News had reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had recently warned that the pump price of the PMS may sell above N145. However, a statement by the NNPC on Tuesday in Abuja urged Nigerians to ignore any reports of an increase in the pump price of petrol. The corporation says the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol remains N133.28 per litre.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated its candidate in the Rivers State governorship election, Nyesom Wike, on his re-election. Concise News reports that Governor Wike was on Wednesday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Reacting, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan congratulated Wike on his victory.

The Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday nullified the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, who was elected to represent Delta North Senatorial District. Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Ned Nwoko challenging the election of Nwaoboshi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Oct. 2, 2018 primaries of the party held in Delta. The court held that Nwaoboshi, a serving senator, was not the duly elected candidate of the PDP in the primary election.

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday assured the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of the eagerness of the 8th National Assembly to pass the Police Reform Bill and the Police Trust Fund Bill before the end of its tenure. Concise News reports that the Senate President, in a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola, said this while receiving the IGP, Adamu and his escorts who visited him in his Office at the National Assembly.

Northern Nigeria will continue to remain poor except state governments move to close the development gap between the north and the south, according to Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote. Speaking at the 4th edition of the Kaduna Investment Summit (KadInvest 4.0) in Kaduna on Wednesday, the Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, berated Northern governors for doing little to end poverty in the region.

Police in Kwara state have confirmed the death of their personnel who was attacked with a shovel and a wood by a suspected mad man in Ilorin, the state capital. Concise News learned that the deceased policeman, simply identified as Sgt. Abu, was attached to Omu-Aran Police Division in the north-central state. Abu was said to be within the premises of the police station when he was attacked on Tuesday afternoon by the assailant. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in the town, but was later transferred to Ido Medical Centre in Ekiti State where he died on Wednesday.

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Cardiff City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Kevin de Bruyne scored his first league goal since December as the hosts took an early lead before Leroy Sane volleyed in on the stroke of half-time. City’s victory took them one point above Liverpool; both teams have six left matches to play.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.