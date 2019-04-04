Nigeria Researching On Epilepsy Cure – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, says the nation working to find a cure for epilepsy, as well as improving the drug for effective management of sickle-cell anaemia.

Making this known via a statement on Thursday, Onu said his Ministry was directing its research to help find solutions to prevailing issues in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Onu spoke about epilepsy research at the quarterly senior staff meeting with Director Generals and Directors of the Ministry and its agencies in Abuja.

“In no distant future, the drug for epilepsy cure and other diseases we are researching on would be in the marketplace for commercial use,” he added.