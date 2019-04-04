Nigeria Moves Up Seven Places In Latest FIFA Ranking (See Top 100 Teams)

The latest FIFA ranking for senior men football teams of registered members has seen Nigeria move up to 7 places.

The ranking was released on FIFA.com on Thursday where Nigeria occupied 42nd position in the ranking as against its 49th position in December 2018.

It should be noted that teams inactive for more than four years do not appear on the table. Below are the top 100 best teams in the world as at April 4th 2019:

1 Belgium

2 France

3 Brazil

4 England

5 Croatia

6 Uruguay

7 Portugal

8 Switzerland

9 Spain

10 Denmark

11 Argentina

12 Colombia

13 Germany

14 Sweden

15 Chile

16 Netherlands

17 Italy

18 Mexico

19 Wales

20 Poland

21 Peru

21 IR Iran

23 Senegal

24 USA

25 Romania

26 Japan

27 Ukraine

28 Tunisia

29 Serbia

29 Venezuela

29 Republic of Ireland

32 Slovakia

33 Northern Ireland

34 Austria

35 Bosnia and Herzegovina

36 Paraguay

37 Korea Republic

38 Costa Rica

39 Turkey

40 Iceland

41 Australia

42 Nigeria

43 Greece

44 Scotland

45 Morocco

46 Congo DR

46 Russia

48 Czech Republic

49 Ghana

50 Norway

51 Bulgaria

51 Hungary

51 Montenegro

54 Cameroon

55 Qatar

56 Jamaica

57 Egypt

58 Burkina Faso

59 Ecuador

60 Finland

61 Honduras

62 Albania

63 Slovenia

63 Bolivia

65 Mali

65 Côte d’Ivoire

67 United Arab Emirates

68 FYR Macedonia

68 Guinea

70 Algeria

71 El Salvador

72 Saudi Arabia

73 South Africa

74 Panama

74 China PR

76 Cape Verde Islands

76 Iraq

78 Canada

79 Uganda

79 Zambia

81 Belarus

82 Curacao

83 Syria

84 Israel

85 Uzbekistan

86 Luxembourg

86 Lebanon

86 Oman

89 Cyprus

90 Gabon

91 Benin

92 Congo

93 Trinidad and Tobago

94 Georgia

95 Kyrgyz Republic

96 Estonia

97 Jordan

98 Vietnam

99 Palestine

100 Haiti