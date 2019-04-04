Nigeria Moves Up Seven Places In Latest FIFA Ranking (See Top 100 Teams)

The latest FIFA ranking for senior men football teams of registered members has seen Nigeria move up to 7 places.
The ranking was released on FIFA.com on Thursday where Nigeria occupied 42nd position in the ranking as against its 49th position in December 2018.
It should be noted that teams inactive for more than four years do not appear on the table. Below are the top 100 best teams in the world as at April 4th 2019:
1 Belgium
2 France
3 Brazil
4 England
5 Croatia
6 Uruguay
7 Portugal
8 Switzerland
9 Spain
10 Denmark
11 Argentina
12 Colombia
13 Germany
14 Sweden
15 Chile
16 Netherlands
17 Italy
18 Mexico
19 Wales
20 Poland
21 Peru
21 IR Iran
23 Senegal
24 USA
25 Romania
26 Japan
27 Ukraine
28 Tunisia
29 Serbia
29 Venezuela
29 Republic of Ireland
32 Slovakia
33 Northern Ireland
34 Austria
35 Bosnia and Herzegovina
36 Paraguay
37 Korea Republic
38 Costa Rica
39 Turkey
40 Iceland
41 Australia
42 Nigeria
43 Greece
44 Scotland
45 Morocco
46 Congo DR
46 Russia
48 Czech Republic
49 Ghana
50 Norway
51 Bulgaria
51 Hungary
51 Montenegro
54 Cameroon
55 Qatar
56 Jamaica
57 Egypt
58 Burkina Faso
59 Ecuador
60 Finland
61 Honduras
62 Albania
63 Slovenia
63 Bolivia
65 Mali
65 Côte d’Ivoire
67 United Arab Emirates
68 FYR Macedonia
68 Guinea
70 Algeria
71 El Salvador
72 Saudi Arabia
73 South Africa
74 Panama
74 China PR
76 Cape Verde Islands
76 Iraq
78 Canada
79 Uganda
79 Zambia
81 Belarus
82 Curacao
83 Syria
84 Israel
85 Uzbekistan
86 Luxembourg
86 Lebanon
86 Oman
89 Cyprus
90 Gabon
91 Benin
92 Congo
93 Trinidad and Tobago
94 Georgia
95 Kyrgyz Republic
96 Estonia
97 Jordan
98 Vietnam
99 Palestine
100 Haiti