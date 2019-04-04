The Nigerian government has introduced two new categories into its empowerment scheme N-Power, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the new categories which were added to the N-Power Build programme are Agric-Tech and Hospitality.

N-Power scheme revealed this in a statement on its Twitter handle on Wednesday where it noted that the two sub-categories would bring the total to seven.

“With N-Power Build, we are building a skilled workforce of properly trained and certified service professionals,” it tweeted.

“With this new batch, the trades are a little different, we have introduced Agric-Tech and Hospitality.”

With N-Power Build, we are building a skilled workforce of properly trained and certified service professionals. With this new batch, the trades are a little different, we have introduced Agric-Tech and Hospitality.#NPowerBuild#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/GWgWZcT1Hj — N-Power (@npower_ng) April 3, 2019

Earlier on, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the N-Power knowledge which is meant to employ 60,000 Nigerians aged 18-25 years.

The FEC gave the approval for the new N-Power Knowledge scheme at the end of its meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma, the new scheme is aimed at creating jobs for 60,000 Nigerians.

This is as he added that under the N-Power Knowledge, 12,000 unemployed or under-employed graduates aged 18-25 yrs will be trained and given relevant devices afterwards.

Giving further details about the new N-Power Knowledge scheme, he said the training will be on mobile computing and commonly used electronic devices.